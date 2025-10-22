The 5-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on their rivals, the New Orleans Saints, for an NFC South battle on Sunday. This matchup is always exciting to watch when you have two teams who do not like each other, going at it for 60 minutes. The Saints are aiming for their second win of the season, and a loss would put them at 1-7, almost solidifying their demise for the 2025-26 season.

It's no secret that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn't like the Saints. Mayfield first played the Saints when he was on the Carolina Panthers. Since then, he has faced New Orleans four times in two seasons with Tampa Bay. This will be his 6th time taking on this team with a 4-1 record.

Mayfield recently reminded the media about his feelings toward the Saints.

“It hasn't been exactly clean play when we play 'em… Not much else to say than the fact that I don't like 'em.” Baker Mayfield on upcoming matchup with the Saints 🗣️ (via @gregauman)pic.twitter.com/DNoSTH1oIP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“It hasn't been exactly clean play when we play 'em… Not much else to say than the fact that I don't like 'em,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield has said in the past that he believes this is a “passionate rivalry.” It doesn't matter how good or bad each team is; either team has a chance to win when they meet. We have also seen blowouts, as evidenced by the Bucs' 51-27 victory over the Saints last season.

This matchup should favor the Bucs, as they are one of the top teams in the NFC. Mayfield and the Bucs are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions, but they should bounce back against this Saints defense. In the 51-27 win over the Saints last season, the Buccaneers broke a franchise record with 594 total yards in the win. Despite an injury to Mike Evans, the Bucs should see a lot of success on Sunday evening.