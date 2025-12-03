The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting healthy once again just in time for the playoffs. Bucky Irving returned from his long absence and Mike Evans may not be too far behind. The Buccaneers may also get wide receiver Jalen McMillan back from injury for his 2025 debut.

Tampa is expected to open McMillan's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McMillan suffered three neck vertebrae fractures during a preseason game against the Steelers back in August. He has spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve.

The Buccaneers can decide at the end of McMillan's 21-day practice window whether he will return or remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

