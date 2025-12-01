On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeaked out a win over the Arizona Cardinals to keep pace in the NFC South, despite the Carolina Panthers picking up a surprise win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Buccaneers got a surprise appearance out of Baker Mayfield, who was injured in the previous week's loss to Los Angeles but returned to the lineup, albeit with mixed results, against the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers have been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, but on Monday, they got another positive update in that department.

“Bucs HC Todd Bowles said ‘it's a possibility' that Mike Evans could return to practice this week,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Evans has not been in the lineup for Tampa Bay since their October loss to the Detroit Lions earlier this year, during which he broke his collarbone.

However, the veteran appears to be progressing his way back from that injury nicely, and could theoretically give Tampa Bay a huge boost down the stretch of the season if he were able to return.

That wasn't the only positive update Tampa Bay got.

“Todd Bowles said Jalen McMillan and Mike Evans could return to practice this week. Not necessarily playing immediately — he said McMillan had to adjust to wearing a helmet to see how strong his neck is as he recovers,” reported Greg Auman of FOX Sports on X.

The Buccaneers currently sit at 7-5 on the season, and still have two crucial games on the horizon against the Panthers, which are likely to go a long way in deciding the NFC South race between the two teams. The hope is that the Buccaneers will be able to stay healthy and get hot at the right time, and then ride that momentum into a playoff home game that they will get if they are indeed able to win the division.

The Buccaneers will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the New Orleans Saints. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.