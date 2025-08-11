Fresh off a 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are full steam ahead towards the 2025 regular season. Two more contests against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills await to finish the preseason slate. According to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the plan for newly signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is to see time in each of the final tune-up games before the regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons September 7th.

“We'll see by the practice reps and the reps he gets against the Steelers, how much he grasps,” Bowles said Monday. “We'd like to get him in game two. If not, we'd like to have him ready to play a lot of game three.”

Following a minor hand injury to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Bucs signed Bridgewater to bring more experience to their quarterback room. Current backup Kyle Trask's regular season game time has been pretty limited, so if Mayfield does go down for an extended amount of time, having a signal caller like Bridgewater on the roster is helpful. Buccaneers GM Jason Licht recently said Bridgewater was the team's backup plan if they didn't sign Tom Brady in 2020. Will the veteran quarterback help raise the talent of Tampa Bay's quarterback group?

Buccaneers look for even more success in 2025

Article Continues Below

The Buccaneers are going for their fifth straight NFC South title. They would also like to get further than the divisional round of the playoffs, which is where the team has fallen short a couple of times since their 2020 Super Bowl win. Adding Bridgewater could help with that. Even if the veteran doesn't see the field at all in 2025, making sure that the Bucs can stay afloat if Mayfield misses time is important.

With Bridgewater now on the roster in addition to Trask, new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard now has a good mix behind his starter. Mayfield has resurrected his career fully with the Bucs and will look to guide Grizzard's offense to even greater heights in 2025. Will Bowles and his team make another deep postseason run? Tampa Bay's roster is the deepest its been in quite some time, so this season could provide their best shot at a Lombardi Trophy since that magical run under Brady a few years ago.