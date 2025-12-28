Although it's been a struggle of a season for the Tennessee Titans, there is a bright spot for the future in quarterback Cam Ward. Not only has he flashed major potential in recent weeks, but the former No. 1 overall pick broke a rookie record never seen before in the franchise's history.

During the Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints, Ward surpassed 3,000 passing yards on the season. He becomes the first rookie quarterback in Titans history to ever reach that mark in their first year in the league, per SharmSports.

“Cam Ward is the first rookie in Titans history to post 3,000 passing yards. History for the No.1 overall pick.”

This record comes just a week after the 23-year-old quarterback surpassed Marcus Mariota's previous rookie record of 2,818 passing yards. Being the first quarterback in Titans' history to reach the 3,000 yard-mark is a good sign for the future of Ward and this team.

He's been able to reach 3,000 passing yards thanks to his play making abilility. He did that several times against the Saints on Sunday, as Ward had to evade defenders before finding an open man downfield several times. One of those throws had some Titans fans calling him a franchise quarterback.

The #Titans have their franchise QB. No doubt in my mind. Cam Ward is special. pic.twitter.com/OHrSw3xats — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 28, 2025

Cam Ward has thrown two touchdowns in each of his past four games, including Sunday's matchup against the Saints. He's also only thrown one interception during that four-game stretch. It's been a notable jump in improvement in comparison to his first 12 games of the 2025-26 campaign. Things are certainly looking up for a team that's been struggling the last few years. Even with the Titans falling 34-26 to the Saints on Sunday.