The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have roared out of the gates to open up the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 3-0, tied for first place in the NFC and league as a whole. While Tampa Bay hasn't necessarily dominated so far, needing three separate game-winning drives to get to their current record, they have a knack for coming up big in the clutch, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Unfortunately, recently, the Buccaneers got some concerning injury news on the Mayfield front coming out of Thursday's practice.

“QB Baker Mayfield was limited again Thursday with a biceps injury. So was T Charlie Heck (knee). But T Tristan Wirfs (knee) and LB Lavonte David (knee) were full participants,” reported Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on X, formerly Twitter.

Buccaneers fans will certainly be hoping that the injury is nothing serious and it doesn't impact his status for this weekend.

So far, the Buccaneers have knocked off the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and New York Jets to open up their season. While this isn't exactly a murderer's row of opponents (they have a combined record of 1-8 so far this year), you can only play who's on your schedule, and there is certainly something to be said about beating the teams you are supposed to beat. The Buccaneers have done just that so far this year, even though it hasn't always been pretty and they have found themselves in some dire situations late in games.

In any case, the Buccaneers will now get ready for an upcoming home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the fourth time, including the playoffs, that Tampa Bay has hosted Philadelphia, and the Buccaneers have won the last two matchups, including the 2024 Wild Card game as well as during last year's regular season.