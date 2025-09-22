Star quarterback Baker Mayfield explained why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the New York Jets was a “revenge game” for him.

When Mayfield spent a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 season, the team let him go midseason as he later went to the Los Angeles Rams to finish out the year. Steve Wilks was the one who cut the quarterback, having been the Panthers' interim head coach. He is now the Jets' defensive coordinator.

Mayfield delivered another solid performance for the Buccaneers to obtain the win. He reflected on the victory after the game, per reporter Greg Auman. It was during the postgame press conference when he revealed what went behind his “revenge game” performance against New York.

“Their defensive coordinator was the one who cut me in Carolina,” Mayfield said.

How Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers played against Jets

Whether it was a “revenge game” or not, Baker Mayfield helped the Buccaneers defend their perfect record with another win over the Jets this week.

Mayfield continues to be a standout in the Buccaneers' offense. He completed 19 passes out of 29 attempts for 233 yards and a touchdown while making four rushes for 44 yards.

Bucky Irving maintained his responsibilities as Tampa Bay's top running back. He attempted 25 of the team's 34 carries for 66 yards while making four catches for 33 yards.

The receivers keep on reaping the fruits of their benefit with Mayfield's passing. Emeka Egbuka led the way with six receptions for 85 yards and Mike Evans recorded four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown before going down with an injury. Meanwhile, Sterling Shepard made four receptions for 80 yards.

Tampa Bay is making its case as contender to represent the NFC. While they manage through the injuries within the offense, they might persevere as long as Mayfield maintains his high level of play.

The Buccaneers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Super Bowl 59 defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.