The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with several injuries early in the season, but they've still been winning games despite their depth taking a hit. One of those injuries was Logan Hall, and it looks like he'll return sooner rather than later, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Finally some good injury news for Bucs: DL Logan Hall suffered a ‘relatively minor’ groin strain last week, per source. He’s considered day to day. Not a slam dunk to play this week but not a long term issue,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If Hall can return this upcoming week or the week after, that would be good for the Buccaneers' defense. Most of their injuries have come from their offense, as Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Jets. It's expected that Evans will miss a few weeks, but it's not as serious as his injury last season.

The Buccaneers are already down Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs on offense, but they are supposed to be returning as soon as Week 4. Their statuses won't be known until later in the week, and many are hoping that they are available. If not, the Buccaneers have played three weeks of good football with what they have, and they are undefeated thanks to Baker Mayfield and his late-game heroics.

So far this season, Mayfield is 3-for-3 on game-winning drives, and they haven't started the season 3-0 since 2005. This could be the beginning of something good for the Buccaneers, but they also probably don't want to have a game-winning drive every week.

With Godwin out, Emeka Egbuka has stepped up as a solid WR2 alongside Evans. Now, if Evans has to miss extended time, Egbuka will probably have to step in as the WR1, and it looks like he could be ready for the moment.