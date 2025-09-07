The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned Emeka Egbuka into an immediate gameday hero. The rookie did more than score his first Bucs touchdown. His heroics got saved by a botched field goal attempt by the Atlanta Falcons.

Younghoe Koo lined up for a 44-yard attempt to send the game into overtime. Koo misfired on the attempt — sealing the 23-20 win for Tampa. And ensuring Egbuka would dominate the postgame chatter.

The Ohio State standout snatched his first score with two defenders near him. Egbuka still split the deep coverage and scored during the third-and-two scenario.

Egbuka wasn't through after his “welcome to the NFL” moment. With trips to the right, Egbuka drew the one-on-one with the cornerback. He raced to the end zone and brought down his second TD.

The national champion wide receiver garnered hefty praise after the Bucs' road win. Including from the one handing him the ball.

Emeka Egbuka ‘doesn't play like a rookie,' Buccaneers star says

Buccaneers team reporter Scott Smith caught these words coming from Baker Mayfield. Who worked with a slightly different looking offensive lineup.

“Baker Mayfield says Emeka Egbuka is ‘the real deal,' total professional, doesn’t act or play like a rookie,” Smith said.

Mayfield entered the game with some offensive line changes on the Bucs. Tight end Cade Otton even was a pregame decision as he dealt with a groin ailment.

Otton never caught a pass. Mayfield only threw the ball to five different receivers. Mike Evans led the way with five catches for 51 yards.

But again, Egbuka stole the show down in Atlanta. He ended his afternoon luring in four catches for 67 yards and crossing the end zone twice.

He sparked multiple reactions on the internet. Including from a familiar X account he knows well.

Tampa even won with the offense mustering just 260 total yards on the day. Including 159 through the air. Yet still discovered a new breakout WR for Mayfield and the reigning NFC South champs.