Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make an early NFC South statement when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. When Mayfield looks downfield to pass, he'll officially have one of his most crucial targets available.

Tight end Cade Otton suffered a groin injury in late August and was questionable for Week 1. However, he was able to get in two full practices on Thursday and Friday. Now, Otton isn't even listed on the Buccaneers' injury report heading into the matchup, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“Cade Otton had two full days of practice and isn't even carrying an injury designation for Sunday, which is huge,” Laine wrote.

Vita Vea returned to practice Friday and his official game status is questionable. Cade Otton had two full days of practice and isn’t even carrying an injury designation for Sunday, which is huge. pic.twitter.com/FDpm0dMVaS — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

There are plenty of cooks in Tampa Bay's offensive kitchen. Mayfield will have to feed Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka. Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan will both have roles when they return. But Otton's share in the offense will only be amplified in their absence. And even when they do return, the tight end should get plenty of attention from Mayfield.

Cade Otton's run with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers originally selected Otton in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He put together a solid rookie season, catching 42 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. But from there, the tight end has only been further incorporated into the offense.

In 2023, he caught 47 passes for 455 yards and four touchdowns. And in 2024, despite playing in only 14 games, Otton set new career-highs in receptions (59) and yardage (600) while tying his career-best with four touchdowns.

The tight end won't get as many headlines as Evans or even the rookie Egbuka. But it is clear he has become a trusted safety blanket for Mayfield. In the red zone, Otton should be one of the top targets. And if teams are too focused on Tampa Bay's explosive receiving options, Otton will be open in space.

But the first step for the Buccaneers was simply getting their tight end back on the field. Now seemingly past his groin injury, Otton can focus solely on helping his team defeat the Falcons.