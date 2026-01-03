The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers meet in just over an hour to battle it out for the NFC South division. A win for the Panthers gives them the division title and the 4-seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Bucs need a win + a loss by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to secure the division with an 8-9 record.

The Buccaneers have good news on Saturday as star tackle Tristan Wirfs will start, despite having turf toe. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a big weapon back to protect him. The hope is that Wirfs' pain is not too severe and that he can play the entire game.

Wirfs has been a professional since 2020. He won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and has already established himself as one of the best tackles in the sport. He was a First Team All-Pro last year for the second time in his career. There is no doubt that the Buccaneers' offense runs smoother when he is at the top of his game.

Mayfield knew he was going to play this week despite being in a ton of pain. There was no chance that the star QB would not give it a shot to play in a very meaningful game. This is a playoff roster that deserves to be in the postseason, and Mayfield lighting up defenses is good for the sport.

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin is sick, but he will play against the Panthers. Mayfield will have almost all of his weapons available for this game. The only receiver not playing is Sterling Shepard.