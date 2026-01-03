The San Francisco 49ers have a big matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, as the winner of the contest earns the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, it appears San Francisco is preparing for the worst after making a roster move amid Trent Williams' injury concerns.

Williams, who is 37 years old, is questionable for Saturday's game against the Seahawks. As a result, the 49ers elevated offensive lineman Brandon Parker from the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“With OT Trent Williams questionable for tonight’s game, the 49ers elevated OL Brandon Parker from their practice squad.”

Parker is a former third-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. He has five years of experience playing in the NFL. If he sees the field on Saturday with the 49ers, it will be his first time seeing game action since 2023.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro has not yet been officially ruled out. However, with kickoff nearing (8 p.m. EST), his chances of playing are dwindling. Parker being elevated from the practice squad kind of indicates that Williams is unlikely to play. Trent Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in the club's 42-38 Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Although the 49ers elevated Brandon Parker from the practice squad, the team will likely start Austen Pleasants at left tackle if Trent Williams is unable to play, which would mark the first missed game of the season for the 12-time Pro Bowler. That means Parker would fill in as the immediate backup for both Pleasants and right tackle Colton McKivitz.