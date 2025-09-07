On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC showdown to start off the new season for both teams. The Buccaneers are looking to extend their impressive streak of division titles against arguably their biggest competition in the division this year.

While they got off to a slow start on Sunday, relinquishing a Bijan Robinson touchdown on their first drive and going out twice in a row on offense. However, they eventually got things to click and ended up finding rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for an impressive touchdown to give themselves a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

EMEKA EGBUKA. First career TD! TBvsATL on FOXhttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/05Q2Zo9VuV — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Egbuka was selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he became the school's leading wide receiver of all time and also won a national championship last year, coincidentally in the same building where he scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Egbuka joins a talented group of Buccaneers wide receivers that includes future Hall of Famer Mike Evans as well as Chris Godwin, who will miss the beginning of this season as he recovers from injury.

Egbuka figures to give quarterback Baker Mayfield yet another weapon to find down the field as Tampa Bay looks to make it to another postseason appearance and this time, legitimately compete for a Super Bowl.

Last year, Tampa Bay won the division once again but bowed out to the Washington Commanders at home in the Wild Card round; however, the team was dealing with various injuries by the time that game rolled around, including to Godwin.

Now, Tampa Bay figures to be one of the more balanced teams on both sides of the ball in the NFL, and Egbuka's infusion of talent should only help them reach their ultimate goal.