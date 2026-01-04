The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs after the Atlanta Falcons pulled off a 19-17 Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints, even though the team beat the Carolina Panthers 16-14 in the regular season finale. With Tampa officially out of the postseason, running back Rachaad White said his goodbyes in a heartbreaking message to fans.

White, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, posted on Instagram thanking the Buccaneers for the past four years playing for the team, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. The 26-year-old rusher seemingly believes he'll be signing with a new team in free agency.

Rachaad White also posted this on IG. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. https://t.co/Ku0K4YCZEx pic.twitter.com/BfmYNAigB9 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

He also posted his immediate reaction to the Buccaneers losing on X, formerly known as Twitter. Overall, Rachaad White appears to be heartbroken about the team missing out on the NFC South crown, but does say he's grateful for playing for the team.

Damn 😢💔 I’m forever grateful 🙏🏾💯 — Rachaad White 1️⃣ (@Chaad_1) January 4, 2026

The former third-round pick played in all 17 games for Tampa Bay this season. In fact, he's been incredibly durable throughout his career, missing just one game since being drafted in 2022. He ends the 2025-26 campaign with 572 rushing yards (career-low), 218 receiving yards (career-low), and four touchdowns.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the veteran rusher has recorded a total of 2,656 rushing yards, 1,450 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns. Rachaad White will have an opportunity to sign with a new team, giving him a fresh start as a possible starting running back once again. He lost playing time the past two seasons, as Bucky Irving emerged as the Buccaneers‘ go-to option in the backfield.