The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in wait-and-see mode after their win against the Carolina Panthers. The only way that the Buccaneers will be able to win the NFC South and make the playoffs will depend on the outcome of the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

That means that each team will be staring at the television, and Baker Mayfield is doing exactly that, according to his wife.

Emily Mayfield with the updates we all need. pic.twitter.com/ueZdFoCboQ — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

The stakes are simple for the Buccaneers: if the Falcons win, the Panthers clinch the division. If the Saints win, the Buccaneers clinch the division. After the Buccaneers defeated the Panthers, Mayfield let it be known who he was going to be a fan of while watching the Saints and the Falcons.

“I am [a Saints fan] tomorrow,” Mayfield said.

Article Continues Below

It has been a trying time for the Buccaneers this season after a strong start. At one point, it looked like they were going to run away with the division, but the losses started to pile up, while the Panthers started to find life. The Buccaneers were not playing their best on offense, which had been the reason they were winning games. Injuries piled up as well, with players such as Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans all missing substantial time at a time during the season.

Through it all, the Buccaneers still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they're going to need help from a divisional rival. The Saints and Buccaneers have never been fond of each other, but for one time only, they may just have to coexist.

As for the Saints and Falcons, they may have one of the biggest rivalries in the league, and they probably don't care about the playoff implications for the other teams in their division; they just want to beat each other.