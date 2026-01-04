The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did their part in Week 18 by handing the Carolina Panthers a 16-14 defeat, and now they are rooting for the New Orleans Saints to take down the Atlanta Falcons. If the Saints are victorious, the Bucs will win the NFC South title.

"I am [a Saints fan] tomorrow." - Baker Mayfield after the Bucs win against the Panthers

Playing in a rainstorm throughout the majority of the game, the Buccaneers did just enough to edge the Panthers. Both teams finished the regular season with 8-9 records. If the Falcons (7-9) defeat the Saints in Atlanta Sunday, that would create a three-team tie for the NFC South lead. In that scenario, the Panthers would have the tiebreaker.

However, if the Saints can come up with the upset, Buccaneers would have the tiebreaker edge over the Panthers.

The win by the Buccaneers ended a 4-game losing streak. Quarteback Baker Mayfield completed 16 of 22 passes for 203 yards and 1 TD along with 1 interception. Mayfield completed a key pass late in the 4th quarter to tight end Cade Otton that gave Tampa Bay a first down and allowed them to maintain possession until there were just 18 seconds left. Carolina's desperation effort on the final possession ended with a lost fumble.

Mayfield has complained about the Saints and their “dirty” play in the past, but that will not be a factor in his support of that team against the Falcons. “I am a Saints fan tomorrow,” Mayfield said.

Bucs able to deliver punishing ground game

One of the key factors against Carolina was Tampa Bay's ability to establish a running game. Bucky Irving carried the ball 26 times for 85 yards, and he did enough to keep the Panthers off balance for much of the game.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young tried to keep his team in the game as he completed 24 of 35 passes for 266 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. His TD passes went to tight end Tommy Tremble in the second quarter and wideout Jalen Coker in the 4th quarter.