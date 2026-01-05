By virtue of the Atlanta Falcons defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from playoff contention. Now, wide receiver Mike Evans has a decision to make.

After 12 years in the NFL, the idea of retirement has crept onto the table for Evans. However, the wide receiver is in no rush to make a decision, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“No decision on what the immediate future holds yet for Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans,” Laine wrote. “I caught him very briefly on his way out and he told me, “Maybe a month or two.” That’s consistent with his previous timelines.”

Article Continues Below

Evans is set to enter free agency, although if he wants to keep playing the Buccaneers would undoubtedly bring him back. He can shape the end of his career with his next contract. Once the length is up, he can commit to hanging up his cleats. It would give him an opportunity to go out on a grander scale than missing the playoffs.

But at the same time, there's not much Evans has left to prove in the NFL. Over his 12 season, he has caught 866 passes for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. Evans has 1,000+ yards yards receiving every year of his career outside of 2025. Furthermore, he is a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

The Buccaneers will patiently wait for Evans to make his decision. They know their offense will look much different without him on the field. With players like Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan though, Tampa Bay is prepared for his eventual retirement.