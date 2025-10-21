The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions are facing off against each other this Monday at Ford Field, with Baker Mayfield and company looking for their third consecutive win and sixth overall in the 2025 NFL regular season.

The Buccaneers, however, had their backs against the wall early in the contest, with the Lions taking an 11-point lead into halftime. Tampa Bay had a chance to put up points on the board during a drive later in the second quarter, but Mayfield's pass intended for tight end Cade Otton was intercepted by Lions defensive back Arthur Maulet.

It looked as though Otton secured the ball just before Maulet entered the picture. But it was later ruled an interception in favor of Maulet and the Lions.

Arthur Maulet with a GROWN MAN'S interception 💪 Buccaneers fans felt that the refs' ruling of an interception was wrong, and wanted it overturned to a catch 👀 Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/UR5XcoGEfJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025

The interception and the ruling on the play immediately sparked a wave of reactions from Buccaneers and football fans on social media.

“Brother, everyone and the announcers were saying tie goes to the offense and it looks like Otton had it and then refs come in and help out the Lions lol,” a fan said.

Article Continues Below

“Gee I wonder who the NFL wants to win this one,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, commented sarcastically.

Said another: “We've been told constantly over the years that simultaneous possession goes to the offense. Y'all aren't beating the ‘rigged' allegations.”

“How can you overturned this after stopping the Bucs who had already snapped the ball on the next play???” wondered a fan.

“The fact the league celebrates not even knowing it's own rules is a f****n joke and makes em lose credibility. Hire full time staff and train them properly you ridiculous a******s,” an angry social media user shared.

In any case, the Buccaneers still have time to stage a comeback against Jared Goff and the Lions.