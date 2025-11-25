Gigi, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at her attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Gigi is a close-range brawler with a unique method of attack and ability to teleport. Without further ado, let's take a look at Gigi, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Gigi Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are three ways to get Gigi in Brawl Stars:

Open 14 Gigi Boxes to unlock her for free during the limited time event (ends on Monday, December 1st)

Unlock her for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when she releases on November 2nd, 2025 Make sure Gigi is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

You can also potentially unlock her from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Brawl Stars Gigi Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Gigi's Main Attack, Pirouette Power-Up, lets her spin around, dealing damage to enemies around her. Her movement speed increases during the attack, allowing her to catch up to enemies before dealing tons of damage. Tapping the joystick acts as one attack, while holding the joystick allows her to keep it active until her ammo runs out.

Gigi's Super, Shadow Puppet, allows her to create two portals. The first lets her appear at the area she targeted. The second allows her return to her initial spot while dealing damage when she does so. This allows Gigi to pop in, do some quick damage with her main attack, and then deal more damage as she returns to her first portal.

Furthermore, Gigi possesses a Trait, which enables her to charge her super when near opponents or enemy projectiles (more projectiles = increased charge speed)

The stats below represent Gigi's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Main Attack Damage (Per hit) Super Damage 1 3800 500 1500 2 4180 550 1650 3 4560 600 1800 4 4940 650 1950 5 5320 700 2100 6 5700 750 2250 7 6080 800 2400 8 6460 850 2550 9 6840 900 2700

10 7220 950 2850 11 7600 1000 3000

Brawl Stars Gigi Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Gigi has two gadgets at launch:

Longer Strings – “Super charging area is bigger”

– “Super charging area is bigger” Disappearing Act – “Gigi creates an area that makes herself and allies invisible while inside (Lasts 3 seconds)”

Additionally, Gigi has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Pile Protection – “Increases Super charge rate by 30% if no damage has been received for 3 secs.”

“Increases Super charge rate by 30% if no damage has been received for 3 secs.” A Helping Hand – “SHADOW PUPPET now heals for 2400 after charging up.”

Furthermore, Gigi can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Gigi Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we actually like both gadgets, but recommend them in different situations:

Use Longer Strings in Solo Showdown, or if you're playing with randoms that you aren't communicating with

in Solo Showdown, or if you're playing with randoms that you aren't communicating with Use Disappearing Act when playing with friends, especially if you like to communicate with them via voice chat (i.e. Discord, etc).

While Disappearing Act has great potential for some crazy plays, Longer Strings is a safe option that at least allows Gigi to power up her fantastic Super. If you find yourself struggling to catch up with the enemy, use Longer Strings.

For Star Powers, we prefer A Helping Hand. While the increased Super Charge rate from Pile Protection is nice, a close-ranger brawler always thrives from self-healing. Gigi's 7600 health is fine, but it'll drain fast when she's up close and personal. Use this Star Power to grant Gigi some extra protection.

For Gadgets, we recommend a Shield and Damage Gear. The former should help keep Gigi safe while she spins her way toward the enemy. And should her health drop below 50%, she'll deal more damage, which may help in a pinch.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Gigi In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Heist

Gigi's damage output and ability to teleport makes her a solid option for Heist. With her fast movement speed, she can dodge enemy projectiles while damaging them and the safe at the same time. If she runs low on health, her Helping Hand Star Power may help keep her alive a bit longer. You can also use Longer Strings to charge your super from respawning enemies.

Brawl Ball

Gigi's fast movement speed and teleportation make her a good choice for Brawl Ball. However, she has no method of knocking enemies back, which means she can't steal the ball. But on the offensive, she's pretty hard to stop. She can either teleport for a surprise goal, damage enemies beyond a wall, and even attack multiple enemies at once with her range.

Duo Showdown

I like Gigi in Duo Showdown thanks to her fast movement speed and damage output. If she grabs just a few power cubes, she's quite a force to be reckoned with. Pair her with a healer like Poco, or a supporter like Ruffs, and she's even deadlier. Overall, she works well with a variety of other brawlers, making her a solid choice here.

Hot Zone

Gigi works really well in Hot Zone, thanks to her Super. Her main attack covers the radius of the hot zone, which can keep enemies at bay. Furthermore, she can teleport in and out of the hot zone to clear the zone or pursue enemies. Pair her with a solid healer to keep her vertical so she can continue the mayhem.

Brawl Stars Gigi Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Gigi In?

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Even with her teleport, we do not recommend using Gigi in Bounty, Knockout, or Wipeout. Typically, these modes tend to favor longer range brawlers, with the exception of a few maps. Therefore, Gigi may struggle to charger her super when facing Mandy, Piper, or other long-range foes. Sure, she can charge her Super via projectiles, but that won't guarantee Gigi will be able to get close enough to wrap things up.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Gigi Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Gigi!

