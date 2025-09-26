The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season after a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The previous week, Philadelphia took out the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles once again appear to be championship contenders. But Peter Schrager believes Philly should be concerned about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, oh by the way, are also undefeated right now. Who also never waver. And who also have three game-winning drives in the last minute of three different games. And, oh by the way, the last two times they’ve played the Eagles, the Buccaneers have beaten them,” Schrager said, per NFL on ESPN.

“The rest of the NFC shakes in fear of the Eagles, the Buccaneers do not. And you’ll see it this weekend,” Schrager added.

Buccaneers host Eagles in heavyweight NFC bout

“There’s no mental edge in that matchup. Do you think Vita Vea and the big boys inside are scared of Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata? No, because they handled them the last two times they played them. They threw them out of the playoffs two years ago and they beat them on Monday night last year,” Schrager added.

Article Continues Below

The Bucs host the Eagles Sunday in a showdown of undefeated teams. However, both Tampa Bay and Philly have scraped past opponents in the first three weeks of the season. The Bucs have scored the game-winner with under a minute to play in all three of their victories. They’ve topped their three 2025 opponents by a total of six points.

The defending Super Bowl champs have also lived dangerously with narrow margins of victory in Week 1 and Week 2. Then the Eagles needed four unanswered touchdowns to topple the Rams. In fact, LA set up the game-winning field goal in Week 3. But Jordan Davis blocked the 44-yard attempt. The 330-pound DT then returned the blocked FG for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired. The wild finish made the Eagles’ 33-26 win appear more decisive than it actually was.

Both teams received some positive injury news ahead of their Week 4 clash. Lane Johnson returned to a full practice after suffering a stinger against the Rams. And, while Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans will miss time with a hamstring injury, Chris Godwin was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Tristan Wirfs is also on the mend. Both Godwin and the All-Pro tackle could make their 2025 debuts as soon as Week 4.