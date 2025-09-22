Jalen Hurts had a big statement to make about the Philadelphia Eagles' pride after their 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia is in pursuit of a Super Bowl repeat, improving to a 3-0 record on the season. They have beaten playoff squads in the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Rams, showing themselves as the main team for opponents to stop.

The Rams nearly got the Eagles, leading 19-7 at halftime. Despite this, Philadelphia fired back with a 26-7 display in the second half. They secured the win after blocking Los Angeles' potential game-winning field goal and returning it to their end zone for the touchdown.

Hurts looked back on the win after the game, per reporter Zach Berman. What he said emphasizes the championship mentality the team has, not worrying about the obstacles and instead focusing on the winning plays.

“Nobody cares how it gets done. Just a matter of getting it done. You guys care about how it gets done — I don't. Just going out there and find a way to win. A.J. made some big time plays. He made some big-time catches, some big-time catches. Smitty made some big-time catches. Fred (Johnson) showed up, showed up when his number was called on. J.D. on the other side. It's a beautiful game. I just take a lot of pride in finding ways to win. Because that's why you play the game,” Hurts said.

How Jalen Hurts, Eagles played against Rams

Jalen Hurts' comments about his Eagles squad makes it clear that opponents will continue to have a difficult time getting a win over the Super Bowl champions.

Hurts didn't miss a beat with his performance throughout the afternoon. He completed 21 passes out of 32 attempts for 226 yards and three touchdowns while making nine rushes for 40 yards and a score.

Saquon Barkley didn't reach the end zone this time around but finished with 55 total yards after 18 carries and four receptions. AJ Brown shined with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith came next with eight receptions for 60 yards and a score, while Dallas Goedert caught a 33-yard touchdown pass.

The Eagles will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.