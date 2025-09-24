The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 3-0 start to their 2025 season. They held off a wild rally from the New York Jets in Week 3, but did not come out of the game unscathed.

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury, with some reports expecting him to miss 3-4 weeks. That will leave quarterback Baker Mayfield with one less weapon as they host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

But on Wednesday, they got some really good news.

Chris Godwin was able to participate fully in practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is the first time this season that Godwin received a ‘full participation' tag since suffering a dislocated ankle last October.

That is a really good sign that the former Pro Bowl receiver will suit up this week.

But he is not alone.

Article Continues Below

Buccaneers' offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is also practicing. He has not played this season after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. Knowing what the Eagles' defensive front brings, Wirfs could provide a calming presence on the line.

One bright spot for Tampa Bay this season has been rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The former Ohio State standout has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns already. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver will likely continue to be relied on heavily in Evans' absence. If Godwin can join him on the field, that should make things a little easier for Baker Mayfield.

Another thing worth noting is the absence of Eagles' linebacker Zach Baun at Wednesday's practice. Baun has become a playmaker for the ball-hawking Eagles defense.

Philadelphia has won 15 of its last 17 games. However, one of those losses came at the hands of the Buccaneers last year. The Bucs beat the Eagles, 33-16, with Godwin reeling in six catches for 69 yards. Mayfield had a stellar day, tossing for 347 yards and a couple of touchdowns.