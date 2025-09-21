The Philadelphia Eagles blocked the Los Angeles Rams from going 3-0, literally. Philly blocked two field goals to prevail 33-26. But Jordan Davis sparked the most buzz with his epic touchdown following the final block.

Davis jumped and extended both his arms. He scooped up the loose football after denying Joshua Karty his game-winning walk-off field goal. Except the 330-pound Davis nearly hit 20 miles per hour with his speed in racing to the end zone.

Davis indeed hit a mark not seen since 2017 for a 330-pounder, according to Next Gen Stats.

“Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who blocked a potential game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown as time expired, reached a top speed of 18.59 mph on the return, the fastest speed by a player over 330 pounds since at least 2017,” Next Gen Stats posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Did Jordan Davis erase ‘bust' label by leading Eagles win over Rams?

Davis entered 2025 on the hot seat and dealing with a reported weight problem before Eagles-Rams.

He told Eagles reporter Devan Kaney, however, that he's addressed that issue.

“I'm still rocking the peloton. I'm still not eating all the sugar and all that stuff. So, it's a journey. I take it every day,” Davis claimed. “When it gets to that point, and I’m sure he’s getting to that point now, and he wants to fix it, it’s just the want you have to take within yourself that’s important.”

Davis clearly showed his weight didn't hold him back on the special teams scamper. Emmanuel Acho rearranged the word “bust” for Davis — saying he's instead “bust his butt” to shed weight for the Eagles.

This was one of the most monumental games I’ve seen in my life. The @Eagles score 26 points unanswered and come back from down 26-7 to win 33-26. Jordan Davis, former 1st rd pick whom many have called a “bust.” Did nothing but bust his but this offseason, lose 30 pounds, and he… pic.twitter.com/KFc9nl6yWe — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 21, 2025

Jalen Hurts joined the mob of teammates who surrounded Davis after the game-sealing touchdown run. The quarterback rushed over and celebrated with the big defensive tackle who turned up the speed.