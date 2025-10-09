The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a hot start to the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 4-1 after last weekend's thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks. Amazingly, all four of Tampa Bay's wins have occurred due to game-winning drives orchestrated by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who clearly responds well to the pressure of crunch time moments.

Recently, Buccaneers running back Rachaad White stopped by The Schultz Report and revealed the similarities between Mayfield and his Tampa Bay quarterback predecessor, Tom Brady.

“The biggest similarity is just that dawg, man. You can’t coach that,” said White, per Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, there is a certain intangible quality that certain players have that gives them the ability to be their best when the stakes are the highest. While Mayfield hasn't seen a lot of success under the bright lights of the playoffs so far in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers certainly look like one of the NFL's contenders so far at this early juncture of the season.

An encouraging start for the Buccaneers

While it may not be a great sign that the Buccaneers are consistently going down to the wire and not blowing anyone, including the lowly New York Jets, out so far this season, the NFL is all about racking up wins, and Tampa Bay has done just that so far to kick off the new season.

In addition to Mayfield's clutch gene, the Buccaneers have also seen a mightily impressive performance so far out of rookie Emeka Egbuka, who has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the league so far in 2025.

That, combined with a solid Tampa Bay defensive unit that generally steps up when they need to the most, have made the Buccaneers a seemingly viable contender in the NFC this year, even if their strength of schedule so far hasn't been the best.

In any case, the Buccaneers will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers.