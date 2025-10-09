In the NFL, perception is reality until the scoreboard changes it. Few players embody that better than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose once-divisive personality has evolved into a rallying point for a surging franchise.

Mayfield, who led Tampa Bay to an impressive 4-1 start, has become one of the league’s top stories, steering the Buccaneers to back-to-back division titles and into early MVP contention. But when asked about the renewed admiration for his competitive edge, the former No. 1 pick was blunt about why the tone has changed.

“Early on in my career, it was ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same sh— different day,” Mayfield told reporters. “As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just gotta be yourself, and I’ve always been like that.”

Baker Mayfield on changing perceptions of him: “Early on in my career it was ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same sh— different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just gotta be yourself, and I’ve always been like that.” pic.twitter.com/0oNSiPmg3b — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 8, 2025

Baker Mayfield has set the standard for the Buccaneers

Article Continues Below

Mayfield’s play has demanded respect. He ranks among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns, boasting a 10-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and orchestrating four comeback wins through five games, the most by any team in its first five contests since the 1970 merger. His fiery attitude, once a magnet for criticism in Cleveland, is now celebrated in Tampa as the emotional core of the Bucs’ identity.

Teammates have embraced his energy. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard called him “fearless,” while linebacker Haason Reddick said Mayfield is his “favorite for MVP.” Both point to his authenticity and resilience as what binds the locker room.

Mayfield insists that while he’s matured, his essence remains the same. “At the core, definitely the same,” he said. “I’ve just stopped worrying about little things that don’t matter. When you’re in that competitive atmosphere, that part of me won’t ever change.”

Beyond the field, Mayfield and his wife Emily have rooted themselves in the Tampa community, using their foundation to support local nonprofits. His grounded presence off the field has mirrored his on-field leadership, giving fans a reason to rally around him.

The perception shift isn’t about reinvention. It’s about results. Baker Mayfield didn’t change who he is — he just started winning again.