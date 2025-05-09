Two weeks after becoming arguably the most surprising first-round pick, Emeka Egbuka officially put pen to paper. As the No. 19 overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the 2025 NFL Draft, the rookie receiver signed his first contract with the team.

Egbuka signed a four-year $18.1 million deal, Adam Schefter reported. Egbuka became the ninth first-rounder to sign his deal, following Tyler Booker, Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Tyler Warren, Armand Membou and Josh Simmons.

By officially signing with the team, Egbuka becomes Tampa Bay's latest young wideout project. He will immediately compete with 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan for the starting role alongside veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. With 12 starts in 2024 and a strong end to his rookie season, McMillan has the inside track that Egbuka will have to fight.

The Buccaneers' drafting Egbuka was less about him competing with McMillan and had more to do with their intent to have him succeed Evans and Godwin. Despite being the team's stars for nearly a decade together, Evans, 31, and Godwin, 29, are quickly aging out of their primes. Godwin is also coming off a brutal leg injury that held him to just seven games in 2024.

As somewhat of a shock at No. 19, Egbuka is coming off a 1,011-yard season with Ohio State in 2024 but has just 1,526 receiving yards in the last two years. However, before injuries limited him as a junior, Egbuka posted a career-high 1,151 receiving yards in 2022. He spent most of his career playing behind the elite talents of Jeremiah Smith, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., causing many to believe his talent exceeds his numbers.

Emeka Egbuka joins Buccaneers' altering offense

In their first year without former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the Buccaneers once again enter a new phase. Though most of its offensive roster remains the same, Tampa Bay will play under the new guidance of Josh Grizzard in 2025.

As the team's former passing game coordinator, Grizzard maintains some level of consistency. However, the change will nonetheless give Baker Mayfield his third different offensive coordinator in as many years with the team. Mayfield has not played for the same offensive coordinator for two consecutive seasons since spending his final couple of years with the Cleveland Browns in Alex Van Pelt's system.