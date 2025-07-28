The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to build upon their current run of success in the Baker Mayfield era, having continued their NFC South division winning streak even after Tom Brady skipped town. The Buccaneers signaled their commitment to Mayfield last summer with a lucrative contract extension, and now they are doubling down on that commitment with a recent adjustment to the deal.

“Buccaneers have reworked QB Baker Mayfield’s contract to give him $30M guaranteed in 2026 — a year that previously had no guarantees, per sources,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter also noted that “the length of the contract remains the same, but Mayfield now has financial security heading into next season, which is the final year of his deal.”

It's just another example of how quickly Mayfield has won over the trust of the Buccaneers' front office since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in 2023.

Can the Buccaneers compete?

The Buccaneers have been a playoff team for several years now but have yet to make it out of the divisional round since winning the Super Bowl back in 2020, Tom Brady's first year with the team.

Last year, the Buccaneers overcame several key injuries to claw their way back and win another NFC South title, but they lost in the Wild Card round of the postseason to the upstart Washington Commanders.

Mayfield remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league, having cut back on some of the erratic mistakes that defined the early portion of his NFL career while still maintaining the athleticism and improvisational skills that made him a can't-miss prospect to begin with.

The Buccaneers figure to once again trot out one of the NFL's better defensive units this year, and it will certainly help to get Chris Godwin back from injury. Godwin will join Mike Evans and rookie first round draft pick Emeka Egbuka in the Buccaneers' wide receiver room.

In any case, Tampa Bay is slated to kick off its 2025 NFL season with a road game against the divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.