Tom Brady had most of his success with the New England Patriots during his NFL career, but as he approached retirement, he decided that he wanted to show the world that he could win anywhere. He went to the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and in his first year with the team, he won another Super Bowl. Before Brady went to the Buccaneers, Jameis Winston was the quarterback for the team. Brady had more success, but Winston recently revealed why.

Jameis Winston recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast, and he was asked why Tom Brady had so much more success executing the offense. Winston claims that he didn't.

“You’re wrong because, no seriously, because Tom was executing his offense,” Winston claims. “In the beginning of the year, Tom was executing the offense that was the same offense that I was installed in for that one year that I was in that offense. After that bye week, they were doing the things that Tom does best. With some sprinkles of the offense in because I know B.A. (Bruce Arians), and Byron (Leftwich) weren’t going to have that. But I believe he did best.”

Brady obviously experienced a lot more success than Winston, but Winston claims that it is because the offense was changed for him. It took a minute for Brady to adjust once coming to Tampa Bay, but he obviously ended up doing a tremendous job during that first season.

The Buccaneers went 7-9 in the season before Brady's arrival, and he took them to 11-5 and a Super Bowl ring during his first year. Tampa Bay won the division every year that Brady played for the team, but the playoff success wasn't the same after that first year.

Jameis Winston is still in the NFL as he is getting ready for his 11th season. He started his career with the Buccaneers before going to the New Orleans Saints, and then he spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. Now, Winston is ready to begin his first season with the New York Giants.