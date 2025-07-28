The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season. Tampa got smoked by Washington in the playoffs in 2024 and will be looking get some revenge in 2025. Unfortunately, they will have to do so without one of their rookie linebackers.

Buccaneers rookie linebacker David Walker suffered a torn ACL during Friday's practice, per Ari Meirov. Walker will undergo season-ending ACL surgery.

Tampa drafted Walker in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker would have competed for a starting job with Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson. Now he must transition into injury recovery during his rookie year.

Walker was a productive edge rusher at Central Arkansas in college. He logged 10.5 sacks during his senior season and put himself on the radar of NFL teams with a great performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

It is never good to see a player suffer a season-ending injury at the beginning of training camp. But it is especially sad to see Walker's rookie season end so suddenly after showing a lot of early promise during training camp.

Tampa can survive the loss of Walker, though it hurts not having one of their young players on the field. The Buccaneers can rely on Diaby, Nelson, Haason Reddick, and Chris Braswell on the edge.

Buccaneers fans should also keep their eyes peeled for a potential free agent signing to replace Walker's snaps during training camp.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield teases Haason Reddick over Jets drama

Haason Reddick looks to be Tampa's most reliable pass rusher ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield teased Reddick about his training camp drama with the Jets last season during a recent interview.

“When you bring all those pieces back, you bring the vets in the locker room,” Mayfield said on the New Heights podcast. “Vita (Vea), Antoine (Winfield Jr.), Lavonte (David), some of these guys that we have on defense that have been staple points for these guys the last however many years. It’s exciting there’s unfinished business. And then you add in Haason Reddick. He showed up. Everybody made a big deal, but he showed up.”

Reddick staged a hold out during Jets training camp because he wanted a new contract. Mayfield was joking that Reddick did not pull the same stunt in Tampa after he reported to training camp.

If Reddick can recreate some of the incredible play from earlier in his career, then the Buccaneers could have a dangerous defense in 2025.

Buccaneers fans should keep their eyes on the team's linebacker position throughout training camp and the preseason.