The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off their preseason slate with a 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay finished 2-1 in the exhibition season, narrowly missing an undefeated exhibition series. Nevertheless, the coaching staff has gotten an excellent look at who will be on the final roster come September 7th in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Many of the team's starting roles have been locked in, so the focus is now on the team's depth. After another strong draft in April, GM Jason Licht and the Bucs' decision makers will have their hands full when it comes down to locking down the 53-man. There are a few notable veterans on the bubble, but it feels like many of the second and third stringers even have their spots locked in.

Safety Shilo Sanders was waived following his ejection in the Bills game. The Buccaneers will certainly make a few more moves over the next few days to get their roster locked in for the opener. Even though many of the spots seem settled, there are a few players that could lose their places as Licht and the coaching staff finalize the team before their trip to Atlanta. With running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White set to play big roles once again in 2025, will Tampa Bay's decision makers decide to move on from former Syracuse star Sean Tucker?

Sean Tucker could be squeezed out of Buccaneers' backfield rotation

Out of the three names on this list, Tucker's is the most surprising. White is nursing a groin injury, and there's a chance he'll miss their Week 1 tilt against the Falcons. Irving is set to carry a heavy load, as a strong rookie season looks to be a precursor to a potential star-making sophomore campaign. If White is unable to go Week 1, then it would make sense to keep Tucker. After all, he's shown flashes of production in the past, most notably an NFC Player of the Week performance a couple seasons ago.

However, young backs Josh Williams and Owen Wright have also shown flashes in preseason and in training camp. It wouldn't be surprising to see Licht keep one or both of them with White still dealing with his groin. However, if the Buccaneers do elect to keep both, don't be surprised to see them move on from Tucker. There are plenty of teams around the NFL that could use more depth at running back, and Tucker could have a bigger role elsewhere. If the longtime Bucs' GM can trade the fourth year back, then that could work out for both sides.

Anthony Nelson needs to bring more than veteran presence to Buccaneers

For years now, Nelson has carved out the dependable backup role in head coach Todd Bowles' defense. Although he only has one year left on his current deal, it's fair to question just how much he brings to the table. At 29, Nelson has shown the extent of what he can do, and his ceiling is well known by Bowles and his staff. While the former fourth round pick will likely see quite a few snaps this season, perhaps it's best to see what younger players could bring to the table.

Tampa Bay has high hopes for former second-round pick Chris Braswell on the edge. Hopefully, he progresses in his sophomore campaign. Starters Yaya Diaby and Haason Reddick are locked in, as they are easily the best pass rushers on the team. While rookie David Walker will be out for the season due to a torn ACL, the coaching staff will be interested to see if Markees Watts can make an impact as well. If they decide to move on from Nelson, don't be surprised to see Licht and the coaching staff try to add another intriguing young talent or two.

Despite injuries, Buccaneers could still show Trey Palmer the door

After being selected in sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the hope was that Trey Palmer would be able to convert his physical talents to production in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, after two seasons, it doesn't look like Palmer should receive that chance. Last season's spate of injuries at the wide receiver gave him plenty of opportunity to make an impact. Yet, even with top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out for a significant amount in 2024, Palmer failed to capitalize.

Now, the receiving room has some injury concerns once again. Godwin won't be back until a few weeks into the season, while sophomore wideout Jalen McMillan will miss quite a bit of time due to a severe neck strain. Evans will maintain his number one role, while first round pick Emeka Egbuka is expected to be quarterback Baker Mayfield's second target. The team did release Rakim Jarrett, but Ryan Miller and Sterling Shepard have also made strong cases for roster spots. With the roster deadline less than 24 hours away, don't be surprised to see Palmer on the market by Tuesday night.