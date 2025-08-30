Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders has been fined $4,669 by the NFL for punching an opponent during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“A real punch: NFL is fining former Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders $4,669 for punching another player and being ejected from last Saturday night’s preseason game against Buffalo. Sanders wound up being released shortly after and has not been signed to another NFL team.”

NFL fines Shilo Sanders $4,669 for punch in preseason game vs. Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sanders, 25, was ejected in the second half of Tampa Bay’s final preseason matchup after a confrontation with Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The altercation began with shoving before Sanders threw a punch, resulting in an immediate ejection.

The Buccaneers released Sanders the following day. He had signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, where he played under his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Sanders was competing for a role on the 53-man roster or a spot on the practice squad.

After his release, Sanders posted a farewell message on his YouTube channel, expressing gratitude to the organization.

“My time being up here with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. You know, this city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has shown love and support towards me, and I'll be forever grateful for that. I truly just want to say I appreciate everyone for everything. I've had the best time up here in Tampa,” Sanders said.

The Buccaneers will open their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

