The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ decision to release rookie safety Shilo Sanders was not simply fallout from his preseason ejection, according to NFL legend Michael Irvin. Instead, Irvin said the move was a calculated roster strategy that could ultimately benefit both Sanders and the team.

Sanders, the 25-year-old son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was waived by Tampa Bay after being tossed from Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch. Head coach Todd Bowles called the ejection “inexcusable”. The coach emphasized that a young player must learn quickly that such actions will not be tolerated.

Still, Irvin pushed back on the idea that the release was punishment for the incident. Speaking on his show, he explained that the Buccaneers cut Sanders early in the process to slip him through waivers. That way, other teams will focus on veteran roster cuts. In Irvin’s view, this gives Tampa Bay a better chance to re-sign Sanders to the practice squad.

“When Coach Bowles cut him, it sends a message to the locker room, we can’t have that,” Irvin said. “But when you get a young player like this, it’s best to cut him early like that. You cut him early because today and tomorrow, everybody will be cutting players, and a lot of the veteran players. So the teams out here won’t claim him off waivers because they know a rush of veteran players are coming, and they have to save those spots to see if they can get one of those guys that can help win right now.”

Shilo Sanders could still have a shot with the Buccaneers

Sanders joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado. He played for his father at Colorado after stops at South Carolina and Jackson State. He was competing with Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom for a reserve role behind Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, and Christian Izien.

Reports indicate Tampa Bay liked Sanders’ energy and physicality during camp despite the ejection. Pro Football Talk noted he was remorseful afterward, and the Buccaneers may still value his development in a practice squad role.

Sanders remains eligible to be claimed by another team, and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts also hold his rights. But Irvin’s comments suggest Tampa Bay is not closing the door. For now, the Buccaneers see potential in a young safety whose future is still being written.