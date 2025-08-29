Shilo Sanders has found himself at a crossroads after he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. The decision came on the heels of Sanders' ejection in their preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday for throwing a punch.

The 25-year-old safety cleared waivers without any team picking him up. Now, his young career is filled with uncertainties.

But despite not making the roster, Sanders said he doesn't hold any rancor against the Buccaneers, who signed him after he went undrafted in April.

“My time being up here with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. You know, this city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has shown love and support towards me, and I'll be forever grateful for that. I truly just want to say I appreciate everyone for everything. I've had the best time up here in Tampa,” said Sanders in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Sanders put in the work as he tried to earn a spot on the Buccaneers, with coach Todd Bowles even complimenting his attitude. He saw ample action in their preseason run, tallying four tackles in three games.

Tampa Bay, however, is already loaded at safety, with Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, and Christian Izien as possible starters, which made Sanders expendable.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders added that he will continue to lean on his faith as he tries to press forward.

“I know God always has a plan for me. He always had. You know, regardless of anything that's ever happened to me, I've always come out on top. I've always come out winning,” said the former Colorado standout.

“I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things, whether it's finding another team, whether it's finding another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is. I believe in God, and I don't question anything.”

Only time will tell if Sanders can still fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL.

