Just weeks after signing his NFL contract, Emeka Egbuka is already making headlines in Tampa Bay. The rookie wide receiver, drafted 19th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, inked a four-year, $18.1 million deal that officially locked him into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' long-term plans. As reported by Adam Schefter, he became the ninth first-rounder of his class to sign, and they see him not only as competition for Jalen McMillan but also as a potential successor to veteran stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Now, another move has Buccaneers and Ohio State fans buzzing. According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Egbuka will switch from No. 9 to No. 2, the same jersey number he wore during his Buckeye days. With quarterback Kyle Trask's release freeing up the number, Egbuka jumped at the chance to reclaim it, giving Ohio State fans a familiar sight as he begins his NFL journey in Tampa Bay.

#Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka is switching from No. 9 to No. 2 — which is the same number he wore at Ohio State. QB Kyle Trask had it, but he was released and Egbuka now takes it. pic.twitter.com/2mek0E6KWx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2025

Emeka Egbuka arrives in Tampa Bay with plenty of pedigree. A standout at Ohio State, he posted 1,011 yards in 2024 despite battling injuries the prior year, and previously topped 1,100 yards in 2022. Though he often played behind stars like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, many scouts believe his ceiling is even higher than his numbers suggest. Now in Tampa, he will learn under Evans, one of the most consistent receivers in NFL history, while also being asked to make an immediate impact.

Bold predictions for the 2025 season also suggest that Egbuka could be Tampa Bay's latest draft gem. Early projections see him opening the year strong, potentially recording multiple 100-yard games and establishing himself as one of the top rookies in the league. Analysts even forecast him as a Pro Bowl alternate by year's end, a testament to his polished route running and ability to step into a major role while Godwin continues his recovery.

Egbuka's early rise would be a major storyline in a Buccaneers season that some expect could culminate in another Super Bowl run. While expectations remain sky-high for Baker Mayfield and a loaded roster, the young wideout's growth could be the piece that solidifies Tampa Bay's offense both now and for the future.