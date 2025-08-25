The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have continued to make moves to get their roster ready for the regular season. Their season opening matchup against their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, is less than two weeks away. On Tuesday, GM Jason Licht and the Buccaneers brass made another move to meet that goal. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X (formerly Twitter), the Bucs will release long-time backup quarterback Kyle Trask after he was diagnosed with a shoulder injury.

When starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a minor hand injury in training camp earlier this summer, Trask ran the starting offense. Unfortunately, he did little to impress Licht and head coach Todd Bowles. With new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard installing his offense, the Buccaneers' brass brought in veteran Teddy Bridgewater for competition. After an impressive showing from the former first rounder, Fowler has reported that Bridgewater won the backup gig to Mayfield. If the Bucs starter misses any time, can Bridgewater guide the team to victory if needed?

Buccaneers choose Teddy Bridgewater over Kyle Trask as backup QB

As impressive as Bridgewater has looked, it's been a while since he was a starter himself. The veteran has been the number one signal caller for a few team, most notably the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he'll continue in a role he's thrived in the last few years. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of Trask. If the former second rounder can rebound once he's healthy, don't be surprised if a few teams check in on him.

One such organization could be the Las Vegas Raiders. Their GM, John Spytek, was a part of the Tampa Bay brain trust that drafted Trask in 2021. The Raiders also recently lost backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell for a few weeks, so they are in the market for a new number two behind starter Geno Smith. Other teams are also looking to upgrade their backup spot. Will Trask be able to make the most of another chance? If not, then perhaps it was thew right call by Licht and the Buccaneers leadership to release the former high pick now rather than later.