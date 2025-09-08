Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high morales after getting past the Atlanta Falcons in a 23-20 thriller.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game. Tampa Bay possessed the lead as Atlanta had a field goal that could have the tied the score to force overtime. However, Younghoe Koo's attempt went wide right as the Buccaneers got to have a sigh of relief with the miss.

Bowles talked to his team about the win, as Tampa Bay posted video from the locker room. Safe to say, he had plenty of energy for his squad.

“Guys, that's a h*** of a job. Keep fighting now, I know it's only your first game, and I'm not usually like this, but yeah!” Bowles exclaimed.

“We got a long way to go. We understand that we fight like that, we'll win most of our ball games. Guys, I will see you guys on Monday.”

KEEPING THIS ENERGY ALL SEASON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CJnK61ktww — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Todd Bowles, Buccaneers played against Falcons

Article Continues Below

It was a solid win for the Buccaneers to get over their division rival Falcons. Beating them on their own home field was the cherry on top.

Baker Mayfield did not have his best performance accuracy-wise but made plenty of plays down the stretch. He completed 17 passes out of 32 attempts for 167 yards and three touchdowns while making five rushes for 39 yards.

Bucky Irving led the run game as he ended the day with 14 carries for 37 yards while making four catches for eight yards and a touchdown. As for the receivers, Emeka Egbuka shined in his season debut with four receptions for 67 yards and two scores. Mike Evans came next with five catches for 51 yards while Sterling Shepard provided three receptions for 39 yards.

The Buccaneers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Houston Texans on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.