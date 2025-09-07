The Atlanta Falcons were in a winning position to close out their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But when kicker Younghoe Koo's 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, all hope was lost.

The Falcons fell 23-20, dropped a crucial NFC South clash. For quarterback Michael Penix, it was an opportunity to fully begin his tenure as starter on the right foot.

But at the same time, Penix isn't blaming Koo for the loss. He knows the Falcons could've done more to not needed a field goal for the win, via team reporter Terrin Waack.

“We have all the confidence in the world in Koo,” Penix said. “Just like everyone else, we're not perfect. We didn't even have to be in that position where we needed to tie it with a field goal.”

Despite the loss, Penix still looked strong throughout the matchup. He completed 27-of-42 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. He added another 21 yards and a touchdown on the ground. While the Falcons may have kicker problems heading into Week 2, it's clear they have found their quarterback in Penix.

His assessment of the situation carries some weight too. While the missed field goal will get the headlines, Atlanta allowed Tampa Bay rookie Emeka Egbuka to snag a 25-yard touchdown grab with less than a minute in the game. The team also went for it on fourth down earlier in the game on Tampa Bay's 47-yard line. When they didn't convert, the Buccaneers scored on their very next drive.

The Falcons will now plan to regroup and prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. There will be plenty of eyes on Koo leading up to the game. But Penix made it clear that he has his back.