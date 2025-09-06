The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced not having prized defensive tackle Vita Vea for the season opener. With the All-Pro dealing with a foot ailment before the Atlanta Falcons showdown.

Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz dropped an update on that front Saturday. Which presents an encouraging sign for the Bucs and Vea.

“Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea, listed as questionable (foot), is likely to play Sunday vs the Falcons,” Schultz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tampa won't guarantee he'll start, though. But will be suiting up per Schultz' words.

“Vea, who missed two practices this week, could be on a pitch count, but I’m told should be a go assuming there are no setbacks,” Schultz said.

Vea for sure will strengthen the Bucs even if he's not at full strength. He's lauded across the league for his freakish blend of strength and pre-snap get-off.

Buccaneers dealing with another pre-Falcons injury outside of Vita Vea

Article Continues Below

Tampa and head coach Todd Bowles is dealing with some early ailments before the season kicks off. Not just limited to the Super Bowl champion defender Vea.

Tight end Cade Otton is dealing with his own ailment. Otton injured his groin in late August — but surfaced on the Bucs' injury report on Wednesday.

Buccaneers insider for ESPN Jenna Laine provided an update on Otton Friday. Carrying big implications for the Buccaneers offense.

“Cade Otton had two full days of practice and isn't even carrying an injury designation for Sunday, which is huge,” Laine posted on her X account.

Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield still has no shortage of weapons available for the 2025 season debut. Longtime leading wide receiver Mike Evans is ready to go. Emeka Egbuka earns a role as a prized rookie addition.

But Payne Durham could earn extensive snaps at TE if Otton isn't cleared. As for Vea, he'll share nose tackle duties with fellow veteran Greg Gaines.