The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to secure their fifth-straight NFC South title in 2025. Having a healthy Vita Vea in the middle of their offensive line will only get them closer to their goal.

But the Buccaneers were forced to hold their breath when Vea suffered a foot injury. He missed two straight days of practice. However, Friday's session provided a sigh of relief, as Vea made his return to the gridiron, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Good news for #Bucs. DT Vita Vea has returned to practice after missing the last two days with a foot injury. pic.twitter.com/pZEqLtvQDa — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tampa Bay's injury report will tell a brighter picture of Vea's situation. Whether he gets the limited or full practice tag will be telling. Regardless, it's still not known if Vea will suit up in Week 1. If he does though, it'll be a major boost for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers have lethal force in Vita Vea

Article Continues Below

When healthy, Vea has been a crucial part of Tampa Bay's defensive line since his arrival in 2018. He has made 222 total tackles, 66 quarterback hits, and 30.5 sacks. Vea is a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

One of those Pro Bowl nods came in his most recent 2024 season. Vea put up career-highs in sacks (seven) and tackles for a loss (10) while tying his career-best of 13 QB hits. Furthermore, Vea ranked 18th out of 220 defensive tackles with his 75.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. He ranked 15th with a pass-rush grade of 76.5.

The Buccaneers as a whole finished their 2024 campaign ranked 18th in total defense, allowing 341.8 yards per game. They were dominant against the run, ranking fourth by allowing 97.8 yards per game. Having a force like Vea leading the charge certainly helped Tampa Bay climb up the rankings.

As they open their season, the Buccaneers will be taking on a divisional rival in the Atlanta Falcons. While it may just be Week 1, it'll play a role in how both teams operate for the remainder of the season. With Tampa Bay looking to continue its NFC South dominance, it knows having Vea on the field only gives it a greater chance to succeed.

At the same time, the defensive tackle is a core part of the team's defense. They won't rush him back if he isn't healthy. Vea's foot will continue to be monitored leading up to the game before the Buccaneers make a final Week 1 decision.