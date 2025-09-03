Looking to capture their fifth straight NFC South title, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener on Sunday is an important one. The defense of their crown will start at division rival Atlanta, where the Falcons are hoping to finally upend the Buccaneers' recent dominance over the South. After Wednesday's practice, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed a mixed bag of injury updates for Tampa Bay via X, formerly Twitter.

“#Bucs RB Rachaad White and S Antoine Winfield Jr., who both dealt with injuries in camp, aren't listed on the injury report and are on track to play Sunday vs. Atlanta,” reported Pelissero on Wednesday afternoon. “TE Cade Otton (groin) was limited. WR Chris Godwin and LT Tristan Wirfs DNP; neither is expected to play.”

Having White and Winfield Jr. on Sunday is certainly a boost for both their respective units. If Otton can go, then quarterback Baker Mayfield will have another trusted option on the field with his top tight end. Although it's been expected that Godwin and Wirfs would miss some time at the season's start, it's still a tough blow for the Buccaneers. After all, both players have earned Pro Bowl nods. Wirfs is considered one of, if not the best, at his position in the NFL. Can the Bucs go into Atlanta shorthanded and pull off a big season opening victory on Sunday?

Buccaneers without key players for season-opening divisional clash

In addition to Godwin and Wirfs, sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan will be out for some time due to an IR stint. The former Washington Husky broke out in the last few weeks of his rookie season, but Mayfield will be without him. The starting receivers for Sunday look to be future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and first round pick Emeka Egbuka, with other contributors pitching in as well. This bodes well for White, as the running back is considered to be a key part of the passing game.

The former Arizona State standout will look to also contribute in the run game alongside sophomore stud Bucky Irving. As for Winfield Jr., the star safety looks to reward the Buccaneers brass for selecting him as a team captain ahead of the opener. One of the best safeties in the NFL, the playmaking defensive back will look to lead a defense eager to torment the Falcons. If the Bucs are victorious on Sunday, it will go a long way towards keeping the NFC South title at Raymond James Stadium once again.