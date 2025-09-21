The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense suffered a major loss when Calijah Kancey went down with a pectoral injury in Week 2. The star defensive tackle was initially ruled out for the year, but it has since been reported that he might be able to return if the Buccaneers make the playoffs.

Kancey will undoubtedly be out for the rest of the regular season, but he could return if the Buccaneers advance past the first round of the playoffs, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The updated report gives him roughly an 18-week injury timeline.

Kancey suffered the injury early in the second quarter of Week 2. While rushing Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kancey appeared to tear his pectoral muscle while fighting a double-team block. He immediately left the field and did not return.

Here is the Calijah Kancey pec injury: pic.twitter.com/uRUE8jPpgP — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Buccaneers off to a 2-0 start, making the playoffs is certainly within reach. Tampa Bay has made the postseason in each of the last five years, including all three under Todd Bowles. They have advanced to the Divisional Round three times since 2020.

After beginning the season with two road wins, the Buccaneers are set to make their home debut in Week 3 against the Justin Fields-less New York Jets. Despite a promising Week 1 outing, the Jets enter Week 3 with a 0-2 record, making Tampa Bay favored to begin the season at 3-0.

Buccaneers' defense forced to adapt after Calijah Kancey injury

Kancey recorded just one tackle in 2025 before going down, but he was a force in 2024. Although just average against the run, Kancey proved to be an elite pass-rusher, notching 7.5 sacks from his interior line position.

Since confirming his injury, the Buccaneers have already placed Kancey on injured reserve. While the loss is significant, they are fortunately deep enough up front to adapt.

Without Kancey, Tampa Bay is listing veteran Greg Gaines as a Week 3 starter. Gaines has just five starts in his three-year Buccaneers career, but he started 25 games from 2021 to 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers also have fifth-round rookie Elijah Roberts to rotate in between Vita Vea, Logan Hall and Gaines. Roberts has appeared in each of the team's first two games and recorded one tackle against the Texans.