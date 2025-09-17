The New York Jets are unfortunately having a rough start to the 2025 season. In what's become a tragically familiar sight for fans, they have started the season 0-2. While their first loss was a close nail-biter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the second defeat was a 30-10 beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Worse, quarterback Justin Fields had to exit the game after suffering a concussion.

The pain doesn't end at Week 2 for them. Ahead of their Sunday tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jets have ruled out Fields due to the aforementioned concussion. “UPDATE: Justin Fields (concussion) has been ruled out for the GAME, per Glenn. #Jets,” Rich Cimini posted on X.

Fields exited the game against the Bills after taking a sack from pass rusher Joey Bosa. While there was no helmet-to-helmet collision, the Jets quarterback hit his head on the ground hard while being brought down. Fields was slow to get up, but stayed in for a few more plays before being pulled out. The Jets were down 30-3 around this time.

Fields had a standout Jets debut against the Steelers, completing 72.7% of his passes for 218 yards, one passing touchdown, and two rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, he followed that up with a brutal showing against the Bills. He completed three of his 11 pass attempts and only had 27 passing yards before exiting the game. He also rushed for 49 yards on five carries.

With Fields out against the Buccaneers, career backup Tyrod Taylor will be stepping in for the team. Taylor attempted 11 passes in his short appearance in Week 2, completing 7 of them for 56 yards. He threw the only touchdown for New York, a five-yard pass to Jeremy Ruckert in garbage time. They were already underdogs heading into Week 3, but Fields' absence will only make this uphill climb a lot steeper.