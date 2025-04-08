The Tennessee Titans have the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is not much suspense over who they will pick with that top selection, but the rest of the draft could go anywhere. The Titans have holes all over their roster and have plenty of picks to do it. Using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, who makes their way to Nashville in the draft? Let's find out.

The Titans have eight picks in the 2o25 NFL Draft, including the first pick. They have their own second rounder, two fourths, two fifths, and two sixths. Their third-round pick is the property of the Kansas City Chiefs from the L'Jarius Snead trade. Pro Football Network lists their needs as quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, and linebacker. With the most important positions in need of talent, the Titans have to crush this draft.

Who will the Titans take in the 2025 NFL Draft? How would you change the picks if you were the GM? Let's look at this MFL Mock Draft Simulator.

No surprises for the Titans in Round 1

The PFN mock draft simulator has the Titans taking University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward first overall. This pick is looking more and more like a formality by the day, as Tennessee sent a large group to Ward's pro day in Florida. That included controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk in an unprecedented move. The Titans feel like they have their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward.

Ward has emerged from a mediocre quarterback class to be the consensus number one pick in this draft. The Titans need a signal-caller after a miserable season from Mason Rudolph and Will Levis. They think they found their quarterback in Ward but do not have a lot around him to succeed. Tony Pollard is a solid running back, but it is a bare cupboard outside of that. We'll see if they get Ward any targets later in the draft.

Improving the defense in Round 2

For all of the talk about the Titans quarterback situation this draft season, their defense could use an improvement as well. They have the 35th overall pick, the third pick in the round, and improve that defense with Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson. He racked up 16 sacks in three years with the Razorbacks after one poor season at LSU. If Jackson comes in and starts immediately, that is a great use of a second-rounder.

The Titans did pass on a couple of players who could have helped Ward out. Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery goes right after Jackson to the Jaguars, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Omarvion Hampton were available, and multiple wideouts were taken in the second. But if Jackson stabilizes their defense, it's a pick well spent.

Trading down in the fourth

The Titans do not trade back into the third round, so we advance to the fourth, where they have two picks. Instead of using the 103rd overall pick, they traded it to the Arizona Cardinals for picks 115 and 152. Arizona takes Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker with the pick. At 115th, the Titans make a curious pick, drafting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers was a solid quarterback in college, but it is odd to make this pick after drafting Ward. Washington did this many moons ago, taking Robert Griffin III second overall and Kirk Cousins later. But there were injury concerns with Griffin that Ward does not have. With a team so bereft of talent, this pick would have been better used on an offensive weapon.

The Titans are back on the clock at 120. In the four picks between their selections, a running back, offensive tackle, and wide receiver have come off the board. So new GM Mike Borgonzi adds to the defense and picks Virginia Tech edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He had an amazing 16-sack season for the Hokies that could be huge for the Tennessee defense. Adding athletes at an important position is never a bad idea this late in the draft.

Three picks in the fifth

The Titans now have three picks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft after the trade with the Cardinals. They start at 141st overall and select another edge rusher, Jared Ivey from Ole Miss. A five-year college player, Ivey continued to ascend throughout his career. He put up seven sacks last year for the Rebels. Edge is an important position, but Borgonzi is running out of spaces to play these guys.

The 152nd pick is the one the Titans picked up from the Cardinals. Finally, they give Ward a weapon to use in the passing game with Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool. He had 530 yards on 49 receptions with seven touchdowns for the Tigers last year. This pick also improves their blocking, which needs a boost from last year.

Borgonzi and the Titans flip to the other side of the ball with the 167th pick, taking Kitan Crawford, the safety from Nevada. After four years at Texas, he transferred to Nevada and dominated in the Mountain West. After racking up an incredible 76 tackles and a pick-six last year, he is in the draft. Maybe he can become a special-teams star in addition to playing on defense for the Titans.

The Titans finish it off in the sixth

The Titans have two picks in the sixth round to finish off the draft. With the 178th overall pick, they give Ward another target. Nick Nash played six college seasons, all at San Jose State, changing from a quarterback to wide receiver three years in. His wideout stats are not great, but he can be a gadget player for Tennessee.

The final pick for the Titans is 188th overall. Cam Jackson, a defensive tackle from Florida, is the final addition to Tennessee's defense. He made 37 tackles with four sacks as a fifth-year senior on the Gators. While this is another athlete who can improve their defense, a pick at a different position would have helped them more.