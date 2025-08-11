The Tennessee Titans know two major things when it comes to their quarterback room this season: rookie Cam Ward will start and Will Levis will miss the entire campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery. The organization now has to fill in the rest of the blanks. Preseason play is already influencing management's decision-making when it comes to the depth chart. Tennessee is signing Trevor Siemian and waiving fellow veteran Tim Boyle, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

Siemian bounced around between the Titans' active roster and their practice squad last year. Evidently, he showed head coach Brian Callahan and company enough to earn a training camp invitation. Or, perhaps something else factored into this move. Boyle completed 4-of-13 passes for a paltry 24 yards and two interceptions (one was a pick-six) in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just as players can earn a roster spot with strong summer showings, they can lose one with a poor performance. Siemian will now compete with Brandon Allen for the backup role. Barring catastrophe, though, neither man will see action during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Titans and their fans place their trust in Cam Ward

Ward is the man handpicked to resuscitate a franchise that has gone 16-35 across the last three years. An instant revival seems unlikely given the overall makeup of the team, but the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft does have some experienced and capable wide receivers to lean on during his inaugural NFL season. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, among others, comprise a pass-catching group that will ideally have a chance to post worthwhile production.

Cam Ward was 5-of-8 passing for 67 yards in his brief preseason debut. He is just trying to get comfortable with the offense right now, but once the games start counting, the hope is that the consensus All-American will showcase the arm talent and confidence that enabled him to throw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with Miami last season. Fans will be patient, for they know how important it is to properly develop a quarterback.

While the 23-year-old continues to acclimate himself to the NFL, Trevor Siemian will try to quickly grasp the Titans' playbook before Friday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. And Tim Boyle will stay alert, as he waits for another opportunity to open up around the league.