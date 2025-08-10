The Tennessee Titans received clarity on the status of running back Tyjae Spears. The running back left Tennessee’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Brian Callahan confirmed the diagnosis and provided an initial recovery timetable, offering optimism that Spears will return early in the regular season.

Spears was injured in the second quarter when he was tackled by Tampa Bay defensive backs Rashad Wisdom and JJ Roberts. He limped off the field before being carted to the locker room. Initial fears of a long-term absence eased after tests showed no additional damage beyond the sprain.

Callahan said the team expects Spears to miss several weeks. But he did not rule out his availability for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. High ankle sprains can take four to six weeks to heal. Although recovery time can vary depending on the severity of the injury and the player's conditioning.

The Titans will need other running backs to step up with Tyjae Spears sidelined

Spears had just three carries for minus one yard before leaving the game. But he had been drawing praise in training camp. The third-year back has rushed for 765 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons and is expected to form a one-two punch with starter Tony Pollard.

With Spears sidelined, rookie sixth-round pick Kalel Mullings and third-year back Julius Chestnut will see expanded roles in practice and preseason games. Mullings led the Titans with 33 rushing yards on seven carries against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Chestnut added 18 yards on three attempts.

Spears’ absence will test the Titans’ backfield depth early in Callahan’s second season as head coach. The team hopes his return will coincide with the opening stretch of the regular season. But given his injury history, a cautious approach is expected.

For now, Tennessee’s focus will be on keeping Pollard healthy and preparing Mullings and Chestnut to shoulder the load until Spears is ready to rejoin the lineup.