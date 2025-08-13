Titans fans finally have some reasons for optimism about the future. Tennessee selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has looked like the real deal throughout training camp. Ward has also showed off his leadership skills, both on and off the field. That includes hyping up his team in the press.

Titans QB Cam Ward made some bold declarations about his offense on Wednesday.

Ward declared that Tennessee could have a top 10 offense in 2025, per Titans beat writer Terry McCormick. But he did note that it will take everybody focusing and doing everything right consistently.

Ward also praised his receiving corps, claiming that they could be a top-five unit.

“We all believe it, the whole receiver corps,” Ward added. “It really just comes down to us being on our P's and Q's every week. In yesterday's practice we weren't, [but] in today's practice we were a lot better.”

Ward was vocal about his team's struggles after Tuesday's practice, something he mentioned yet again in this interview.

Ultimately, Ward wants to create a sense of confidence among his teammates. Especially the wide receivers.

“And I just think that the biggest thing about myself and the receiving corps is that we've gotta always have confidence with each other,” Ward concluded. “I know they're gonna get hemmed up on a route, they know I'm going to throw an interception. But at the end of the day, no matter what bad play goes on, we've got to always have that confidence in each other that we're going to make the next one.”

“Poised” Titans QB Cam Ward receives Jordan Love comp from NFL insider

Ward is already receiving love from NFL insiders.

The Titans rookie received a comparison to Packers QB Jordan Love in a recent interview.

“The Titans have found their franchise quarterback,” ESPN's Marcus Spears said on Monday. “I saw a little bit of Jordan Love in Cam Ward. I saw a little bit of that ability to throw the ball, kind of unorthodox, the mechanics aren't necessarily perfect, but you can see the talent. The most important thing that I saw in this game, what I look for in rookies in the preseason, is poise. I didn't see him really panic at all during this game… It never seemed like he was out of sorts.”

Ward did not receive a ton of love during the pre-draft process and shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft. Which is odd for a first overall pick.

However, that seems to be changing as training camp continues.

It will be exciting to see if Ward can translate this hype into wins later this fall.