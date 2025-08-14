The Tennessee Titans are currently getting ready for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to take a step forward from last year's embarrassing campaign. Helping them do so will be number one overall draft pick Cam Ward, whom the team selected out of Miami this past April.

Ward has had mixed results during the Titans' training camp and preseason slate thus far; however, recently, NFL veteran Chase Daniel took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to break down some of Ward's film and give him a glowing review based on what he's seen so far.

“Cam Ward has what we like to call ‘arm arrogance,'” he wrote. “Watched his game for a second time & thought he played a lot better than people think. I don’t think there will be as much growing pains as people think.”

Ward has played one preseason game so far, last week on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while he didn't finish with the most eye-popping stats, he did showcase some of the trademark poise in the pocket that allowed him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist during his time at Miami last year.

Can the Titans take a step forward?

It would be hard for the Tennessee Titans to take a step back from where they were last year, the worst team in the NFL who rightfully earned the number one pick in the draft and thereby the chance to draft Cam Ward.

However, Tennessee is still a ways away from truly being able to compete consistently at the NFL level, as the team doesn't really have a strength on its roster at the current moment.

The Titans are hoping that the quarterback position will quickly become one under the leadership of Ward, who may not have been as highly touted as last year's number one pick Caleb Williams but still raised many an eyebrow during his time with Miami.

In any case, the Titans will have two more preseason games remaining before things get underway for real on August 7 on the road vs the Denver Broncos.

