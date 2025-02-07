With Jayden Daniels securing rookie of the year honors, and the Washington Commanders building a fort around Kliff Kingsbury, the 2025 season looks promising. But here is one Commanders player who might not be around, potentially leaving as a surprise offseason roster cut.

Keep in mind this is a player who could be cut. Not one who should be cut. Finances rule the day when it comes to NFL rosters. And the word around Washington is Jonathan Allen could be released.

If the Commanders cut Allen, they could save $17 million for the 2025 salary cap. They could also trade the defensive lineman. But let’s dive into why the Commanders would consider moving on without Allen.

Commanders DE Jonathan Allen might not be around in 2025

As the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Allen came to Washington as a potential steal. He slipped in the draft because of injury concerns. And he only played in five games as a rookie.

However, Allen started almost every game for the Commanders from 2018-23. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2022. This year, a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven starts. He had one of the lowest sack totals of his career with three.

Still, Allen worked his way back from what appeared to be a season-ending injury in the Week 6 loss to the Ravens. He participated in the final two games of the regular season, and also in the playoffs.

Also, Allen stood up strong against the Lions in the Divisional Round. He played 55 percent of the defensive snaps and earned a grade of 80.5 from Pro Football Focus via wusa9.com. That gave Allen his highest single-game grade since 2023.

Unfortunately, not all is good news. Allen is 30 years old and is due $15.5 million in base salary for the 2025 season.

Jonathan Allen seems to be happy in Washington

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and this organization, and the future’s bright,” Allen said after the final game of the season. “It means a lot, I’ve been on the record saying the only team I wanted to play for was the first team I’ve been a part of, so it definitely is special.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Allen is a different dude, noting not many players could return from the type of midseason injury Allen suffered, according to nytimes.com.

“Seeing the surgeon, seeing that process go … he looked not like a person that had this surgery,” Quinn said. “Usually, you see a lot less on one side. He’s built different for sure.”

And when Allen played well upon his return, Quinn praised him, according to athlonsports.com.

“First, I think it’s a remarkable part of the rehab job,” Quinn said. “For him to go through it. There’s a lengthy protocol in the return to make sure we don’t miss a step along the way. He’s really worked hard to get ready into this space. We’ll kind of take it practice as we’re going but he’ll be back with the team today going through it.”

Later, Quinn talked about Allen’s determination and effort, according to commanders.com.

“Yeah, one, it just kind of shows like the commitment he did to come back,” Quinn said. “When you had that injury, in my head I was just thinking he's out for the season. And then as kind of the calendar turns, ‘Okay, there's a space going to the doctor, you could outline it.' And like anything, I thought the first couple games, him getting back under it to go and his last game I thought was the most impactful. And so that doesn't surprise me, as we're going for him to be on the rise as well. So it's definitely gave us a shot in the arm that we needed.”

The biggest question the Commanders need to answer is what will the defensive line look like if Allen goes elsewhere. He has been a fixture on the interior, and the Commanders must decide if they can improve in that area without him. If it’s status quo, they should probably keep him.

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. spoke highly of Allen as well, according to commanderswire.com.

“He gives us just another veteran player,” Whitt said. “High pedigree player that can go in and give those quality snaps inside. That can get after the quarterback, push the pocket, be disruptive. So, we’re excited to get him back.”

Quinn seemed pleased with his defensive line prior to the meltdown against the Eagles. He said the culture played a key role in what the defensive line, and the team, accomplished. Allen is a part of that positive culture, and it could keep him in Washington. Quinn stated the importance of the culture, according to commanders.com.

“It's such an important topic and it really is the work that we do every day and it's how we conduct our lives here,” Quinn said. “It will grow stronger because it's the people that live it. If it's just a sign on the wall, then you don't really have one. You have to live it.”