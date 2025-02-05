The Washington Commanders enjoyed a remarkable season under a new coaching staff and with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels calmly running the offense like an old pro. The Commanders went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game. It was Washington’s best season since the team went 14-2 in 1991 and won the Super Bowl.

While the Commanders couldn’t get past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Conference Championship, the team will run it back with most of its coaching staff in place. But making that reunion happen wasn’t easy. Washington needed to rebuff three interview requests for an assistant coach.

The New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars all sought permission to interview first-year assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough, per Coommanderswire. All three requests were denied by the Commanders as the team is determined to keep the coveted young coach.

The Commanders keep offensive coaching staff in place

Blough is a former quarterback who hung up his cleats in 2023 and joined Washington’s coaching staff in 2024. Under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Blough is credited with creating a bond with Daniels and helping him adjust to life in the NFL. After Daniels’ incredible success in his rookie season, Blough became a hot coaching candidate. However, he’ll stick around in Washington for another year and see if the Commanders can take the next step in 2025.

Kingsbury will also return. While the New Orleans Saints had interest in the coordinator for their head coaching vacancy, Kingsbury snubbed the Saints in favor of a return to Washington. After leading the Arizona Cardinals for four years, Kingsbury has rebuilt his reputation with the Commanders, overseeing the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the league.

Blough actually played for Kingsbury in Arizona in 2022 and made a good impression. When the former head coach got the offensive coordinator gig in Washington, he brought Blough along. After an unexpectedly successful season in 2024, all of the Commanders’ offensive coaches will be back for 2025.

Daniels is expected to make the leap to one of the best quarterbacks in all of football next season. And he didn’t wilt in the playoffs, setting a rookie record for the most postseason passing yards. Daniels' security blanket, tight end Zach Ertz, will also return despite speculation about his retirement.