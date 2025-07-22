The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin head into training camp without an agreed-upon contract extension. One thing is clear, though: General manager Adam Peters has no interest in letting McLaurin leave Washington.

“We're dealing with – in the case of Terry – a really good player and a really good person,” Peters said on Tuesday. “Understanding that, never losing sight of that and making sure that every conversation we have is very straightforward and honest and in good faith, and just keeping that mindset throughout. Because there's going to be twists and turns, but having that confidence and understanding our goal is to get a long-term deal done.”

So far, McLaurin has sat out of all offseason activities. Training camp begins Tuesday, July 22, for the Commanders, but the receiver's attendance remains uncertain.

“We haven't spoken about that,” Peters said. “But just like with all our players, we're expecting everybody to be here today.”

It's a negotiation that hasn't gone quite the way McLaurin expected, especially coming off his first All-Pro selection in 2024.

“I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie,” McLaurin said last week. “Everything up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating.”

Terry McLaurin made it clear he wants to stay, saying, “I want to continue my career here,” and emphasizing that Washington has become a home for him and his family.

Despite stalled negotiations, Peters echoed that sentiment, praising McLaurin's impact on the franchise.

“Without a doubt, everybody in this building values Terry very much,” Peters said. “We knew that coming, and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we're at, we've had some conversations recently, and we'll look to have some more conversations, and we're going to do everything we can to get a deal done.”

Why is Terry McLaurin seeking an extension?

McLaurin's 2024 season is arguably the best of his career, recording 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. He was also an integral part of the Commander's postseason success, recording another 227 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

As he enters the final year of his current contract, he's seeking an extension–like many players–in hopes of securing his future with the franchise. Negotiating an expensive contract is rarely easy, which helps explain the delay.

“I don't think I've been a part of a negotiation where it's been linear and smooth,” Peters said. “But I think understanding where they're at, and understanding where we're at, and trying to close the gap and come to something is the nuance of it.

“That's the nature of our business. You would like to get these things done quicker than longer. But it's not always going to happen that way.”

The Commanders are less than three weeks from their preseason opener on August 8, another key deadline to see if the two sides can reach an agreement before kickoff.